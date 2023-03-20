French Parliament Rejects No-Confidence Vote Against Government

Two motions of censure against the French government fell short of the 287 votes needed to reach an absolute majority.

The French National Assembly on Monday rejected a motion submitted by the centrist opposition group LIOT, as well as another submitted by the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party.

The first motion, by the LIOT coalition, was rejected as it obtained 278 votes among deputies, just nine votes short of the 287 needed to reach an absolute majority.

The second motion of censure against the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, presented by the RN party, obtained 94 votes in favor.

Composed of 577 seats, with four vacancies at present, the French National Assembly needs 287 votes to reach a majority.

❌���� URGENT - La motion de censure transpartisane est REJETÉE par l’Assemblée nationale avec 278 voix pour (sur 287 nécessaires). Le #gouvernement reste en place et la réforme des retraites est définitivement adoptée. (vote) #reformedesretraites #MotionDeCensureTransPartisane pic.twitter.com/cVrbnPb6CZ — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) March 20, 2023

The transpartisan motion of censure is REJECTED by the National Assembly with 278 votes in favor (out of 287 necessary). The government remains in place and the pension reform is definitively adopted.

Borne activated on Thursday article number 49.3 of the French Constitution, which allows the Government to force the approval of the controversial pension reform bill without a vote in Parliament.

Thus, with the rejection by the National Assembly of the two motions of censure, the pension reform bill is adopted by the Parliament. French President Emmanuel Macron has 15 days to enact the law.

Large strikes and protests have hit the national territory against the pension reform plan, according to which the legal retirement age would be progressively raised three months a year, from 62 to 64 years between now and 2030.