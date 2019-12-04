French Left Calls Protest Against Pension Reform This Thursday

The French Communist Party (PCF) and La France Insoumise (LFI) on Wednesday called on citizens to participate in the national anti-pension reform strike to be held on Thursday.



LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon called for a massive mobilization tomorrow, to reject a reform with which 'everyone is going to lose.'



Regarding the promise of guaranteeing pensions above 1,000 euros with the single points system, which would replace the 42 current regimes, the leader told public television that 'the problem is those who do not have the total number of years of contributions, this is the case of women and those in precarious employment.'



Melenchon warned that a similar system has already affected retired persons in Sweden, and even more so women.



The executive insists that the reform represents justice and eliminates the complexities of the current system.



Thursday's national strike was convened by trade unions and social and political organizations, in which much of France will be paralyzed, particularly sectors such as public transportation.



The government announced the mobilization of thousands of security officers and called to avoid violent incidents.



The LFI leader urged authorities to avoid repression and guarantee peace during the protests.