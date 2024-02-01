French Farmers Break Into Rugis International Food Market

The European Commission announced a couple of policy concessions to try to mitigate the fury of farmers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

On Wednesday, French police arrested 91 people in a standoff with protesting farmers, who blocked motorways with tractors and broke into the main wholesale food market Rungis.

The people were put under custody after they made a brief intrusion into a storage area of Rungis and caused damage, Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez said. Earlier, 15 farmers were arrested for obstructing traffic on the A6 motorway, a few kilometers from Rungis.

Across the country, some 6000 farmers with 4500 pieces of machinery had set up 80 blocking points by Wednesday noon.

Since farmers initiated the protests last week against rising prices, bureaucracy and the influx of imports from Ukraine, the French government has promised to simplify administrative procedures, control fuel prices for farming machinery and give additional aid to wine growers.

In order to mitigate the fury of farmers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, the European Commission (EC) announced two policy concessions.

One of them covers temporary exemptions from fallow obligations, which impose on agricultural holdings a rate of 4 percent of fallow areas or non-productive areas.

EU authorities will also put in place measures to limit the increase in Ukrainian agricultural imports, which have soared following customs duty exemptions granted in 2022..

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet EC President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Their discussion will focus on the situation of European farmers.