Free Peru Not to Give Vote of Confidence to Castillo's Cabinet

This leftist party holds that the new cabinet is a demonstration of the Castillo administration's political turn towards the center-right side.

On Thursday, Free Peru Party Secretary Vladimir Cerron announced that his organization decided not to give the vote of confidence to President Pedro Castillo's new ministerial cabinet, which is lead by Mirtha Vasquez.

Cerron pointed out that this Cabinet is a demonstration of the Castillo administration's political turn towards the center-right side. He also announced the reorganization of the parliamentary bench and the expulsions of Free Peru members.

"The government's new composition is made up of U.S.-backed unregistered parties, which have co-governed with the last four administrations. Now, they do the same with the current one," Carron said.

Free Peru also criticized the designation of Labor Minister Betsy Chavez and Social Inclusion Minister Dina Boluarte. Although both officials belong to that party, their designation did not come from a parliamentary bench proposal.

The former President of the Ministers Council Guido Bellido and Free Peru lawmakers said they will respect the decisions made by their party. The Peruvian president, however, questioned what happened.

"Politics allows us to understand the population. Every day, however, we cannot be in trouble responding to petty situations. Peru chose us to work and govern for the people," Castillo said.

Through the latest cabinet changes, he removed the officials most questioned by center or right-wing organizations. Castillo justified his decisions arguing that the ministerial changes were made to promote good governance.