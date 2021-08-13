    • Live
News > Cuba

Fred Hit Cuba With Heavy Rains, Leaving in the Early Morning

  • Fred has continued with little change in intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1013 hectoPascal.

Published 13 August 2021
The experts highlighted that the central region of Fred, in this trajectory, would be leaving the sea in the early morning, along the north coast between the provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas.

The Tropical storm Fred hit the Eastern region of Cuba on Friday with heavy rains and thunderstorms in some regions.

According to Cuba´s Meteorology Institute, "Fred has continued with little change in intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1013 hectoPascal."

"TROPICAL CYCLONE NOTICE No. 18. Winds: 55 km/h
Pressure: 1013 hP
Speed: 19 km/h"

Moreover, "in the next 12 to 24 hours this tropical organism will move in a course between west and west-northwest, with a similar speed of translation, to continue moving by the north of Villa Clara," the institute said.

The experts highlighted that the central region of Fred, in this trajectory, would be leaving the sea in the early morning, along the north coast between the provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas.

