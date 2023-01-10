Francia Marquez Denounces Explosive Device Found Near Her Home

There is "evidence that it was a new attack attempt against my life."

Colombia's Vice President, Francia Marquez, said her security team had found a highly destructive explosive device near her family home on Tuesday, noting that it was deactivated and destroyed.

"Members of my security team found a device with more than 7 kilos of explosive material on the road that leads to my family residence in the village of Yolombó, in Suarez, Cauca," said the Vice President via Twitter.

According to Márquez's statement, expert personnel in anti-explosives from the Colombian intelligence services proceeded to detonate the charge in a controlled manner.

"The intelligence and security personnel concluded that it was an obvious attack against the vice president," considering the characteristics and location of the device. There is "evidence that it was a new attack attempt against my life," Marquez said.

Integrantes de mi equipo de seguridad hallaron un artefacto con más de 7 kilos de material explosivo en la vía que conduce a mi residencia familiar en la vereda de Yolombó, en Suarez, Cauca. El mismo fue destruido de manera controlada por personal anti explosivos de la SIJIN. pic.twitter.com/gUpYQVOfFD — Francia Márquez Mina (@FranciaMarquezM) January 10, 2023

"We will not stop working, day after day until we achieve the Total Peace that you dream of and need. We will not give up until, in each territory, it is possible to live in true harmony," the Vice President added.

Marquez took office with President Gustavo Petro last year on promises of social change and an end to the country's conflict dating from nearly six decades. Colombia's conflict scenario is marked by the action of rebel groups and criminal gangs.