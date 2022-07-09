France's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 150,000

With the new statistics from the Public Health Agency, France remains among the 10 most affected countries in terms of the number of deaths from the disease.



The French Public health Agency on Friday reported 74 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, so the country´s overall death toll exceeded 150,000.

With the new statistics from the Public Health Agency, France remains among the 10 most affected countries in terms of the number of deaths from the disease.

According to the local source, as many as 140,997 new cases have been reported from Thursday to Friday, confirming the seventh wave of the pandemic in the country, reporting a ballpark number of over 100,000 cases per day this month.

��#COVID19 update��



����France����



COVID-19 infections are increasing in France, with 71,740 new infections reported on average each day.



France averaged about 50,638 doses administered each day.



Data; Public Health France (National Public Health Agency)#CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/bocCEd0rY6 — Lords Solicitors (@LordsSolicitors) July 1, 2022

Given the increasing number of coronavirus-infected people, France´s incidence rate reached 1,278 per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the French Public Health Agency, 17,944 people are hospitalized, 225 more than those reported on Thursday, 1,270 of them are in ICUs.

In light of the upsurge in cases, the Minister of Health, François Braun, said it coincides with the arrival of the summer vacation period, so he asked the French to act responsibly and follow preventive measures, especially in closed places or in crowds of people.