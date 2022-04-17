France: Thousands Protest Against Far Right Candidate

Thousands of French people express their rejection of the leader of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen, candidate in the presidential ballot on April 24.



Some 22 000 people have demonstrated this Saturday in the streets of numerous cities in France against the leader of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen, who is competing for the presidency of the country with the current head of state, Emmanuel Macron.

The protest has been called by the League of Human Rights, SOS Racism, the trade union General Confederation of Workers (CGT) or the Union of the Magistracy, among about thirty entities, under the slogan "against the extreme right and for justice and equality", as well as "not a vote for Le Pen".

Numerous voters have advanced that they will vote for Macron, even if they are contrary to his ideas, to prevent Le Pen from being elected.

However, other banners have at the same time shown the refusal of many voters to resort to the so-called “Republican front”, i.e. to vote for the candidate contrary to the extreme right to prevent his coming to power.

"Neither Macron nor Le Pen" was one of those slogans, on a day when there was also in Paris (the capital) an anti-Macron protest.

#France Paris Protest against Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen pic.twitter.com/jbKztYLEWT — NiCoLeEliSei (@NiCoLeEliSei1) April 16, 2022

Le Pen, for her part, has criticized these mobilizations, calling them contrary to the principles of democracy. "Going out to demonstrate against the election results is, in my opinion, profoundly anti-democratic," stressed the candidate, who added that "it is unpleasant for the French to see their election questioned in the street"

During the day of protests there have been clashes with the police and several demonstrators lit smoke bombs. In addition, security forces have fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

On April 10, French President Emmanuel Macron won with 27.84 percent of votes over Le Pen, who got 23.15 percent, in the first round of France's presidential elections, the second round of which is scheduled for April 24.