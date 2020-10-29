France Raises Alert Level After Terrorist Attack in Nice

For several weeks France has experienced a climate of tension after the murder of Professor Paty, which generated a debate on the limits of freedom of expression.

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the level of terrorist alert throughout his country has been raised after the attack in Nice where three people died.

Before the National Assembly, Castex considered the attack "ignoble, barbarous, and abject" and promised a "firm, implacable and immediate" response. He also announced the convening of an extraordinary Defense Council for tomorrow.

On Thursday morning, almost simultaneous attacks occurred at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia and at Nice and Avignon in France.

The attacks in Nice occurred near the Notre Dame Church, where a woman was beheaded in a manner similar to the murder of Professor Samuel Paty that occurred in Paris on Oct. 16.

Huge: As a Mark of protest against Islamist terror/radicalization and in memory of teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded, Charlie Hebdo cartoons, including the one of Prophet Mohammed, projected on Montpellier Govt building in France. Via @myMetropolitain pic.twitter.com/Q4dNSeuC4t — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 21, 2020

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker repeated the phrase "Allah is great" as authorities detained him. Similar expressions were said to have been shouted in Avignon by another attacker who was killed by the local police.

Meanwhile, in Jeddah city in Saudi Arabia, security guards at the French consulate detained a man who tried to attack them with a knife.

