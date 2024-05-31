France Prohibits Israel’s Participation in Arms Fair

"By decision of the government authorities, there will be no stand for the Israeli defence industry at the Eurosatory 2024 fair," organisers Coges Events said.

On Friday, France banned the presence of Israeli companies at the annual arms exhibition, Eurosatory, which will take place in Paris next month.

The French Defence Ministry suggested that the decision was linked to Paris’s opposition to the continuing Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.

"Conditions are no longer met to host Israeli companies at the show at a time when the President is calling for Israel to cease operations in Rafah," the ministry told.

In the largest defense and security event, 74 Israeli companies specialized in weapons and combat were present.

The decision is influenced by the activities of several pro-Palestinian activist groups, which condemned the deaths carried out by Zionist forces against Gazan civilians and called for Israel to be vetoed from Eurosatory.

For its part, the Embassy of Israel in France, has not commented on it and according to AFP does not want to do them.