France: Macron & Le Pen Campaign For Second Round Of Elections

On Monday, French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen launched their political campaign for the April 24 second round of presidential elections, to which they will try to gain the votes of the supporters of the candidates who lost the April 10 first round of elections.

Macron announced that he will travel to northern and eastern cities, which for the last 20 years have suffered an industrial decline and where the ultra-right politician Le Pen was the most voted candidate on Sunday, to explain his government proposals.

In Denain northern city, the current President was questioned about the rise in the prices of first-need products due to the Ukrainian-Russian armed conflict and his proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65 years old.

"I want to convince all French citizens of our government policies," Macron said, stressing that he will modify the current pension model and establish exceptions in the delay of the retirement age for jobs that require physical effort.

"Women didn't get the right to vote by voting"

Sticker seen in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/46kGkc1186 — Radical Graffiti (@GraffitiRadical) April 6, 2022

Le Pen said that she will focus her campaign on small cities and rural areas —where she claimed that citizens feel “abandoned” by the Macron administration— and announced that she will give a press conference on democracy and the exercise of power on Tuesday. Voting intention polls showed that Macron is likely to win the second round of elections by a difference of between two and eight percentage points, a much narrower margin than that obtained by him in the second round of the 2017 presidential elections when he beat Le Pen by a 32.2 percent vote difference. "We must go out to seek victory. Nothing is decided yet," the government spokesperson Gabriel Attal acknowledged, stressing that the first round of the elections evidenced the growing of the far-right electorate to about 32 percent.