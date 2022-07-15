France Is Preparing To Save as Much Energy as Possible

On Thursday, the French President announced that Russian gas supplies would be completely halted.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, made a call on citizens and the government on Thursday to restrict the use of energy whenever possible in light of the upcoming halt of Russian natural gas supplies.

“We should prepare ourselves for the scenario where we have to go without all Russian gas,” said Macron during a televised interview to mark. “The summer, early autumn will be very hard,” he warned, emphasizing the skyrocketing energy costs.

The French President instructed the government to prepare a “sobriety plan” for saving energy. Among the measures suggested by the President is turning off public lights at night when they aren’t useful.

President Macron said that the country would seek diversity in gas sources. He also called for a faster shift regarding offshore wind farms and international cooperation with the current crisis in the energy sector.

Despite claiming that “France has little dependence on Russian gas,” President Macron announced that public lighting would be turned off at night to save #energy.https://t.co/YMTNOiDVQq pic.twitter.com/VVCGAhRAs3 — Activist Post (@ActivistPost) July 15, 2022

Despite France being less dependent on Russian gas than some other European states, concerns have emerged about the effects of the shortage in winter as the country already faces limited electricity generation because of the unexpected maintenance at its aging nuclear reactors.