France Hosts EU Leaders for Summit Over Ukraine's Situation

European Union leaders arrived in France on Thursday for a two-day session of talks over the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The main aim of these talks is how to handle Russian military operations in Ukraine.

EU leaders expressed hope of Ukraine quickly joining the Bloc, as they have met to assess the country's situation. The sessions will take place in the palace of Versailles, having as a central point in the agenda Ukraine's situation and the EU's energy supply.

"Europe will change even faster and stronger with the war (in Ukraine)," said France's President Emmanuel Macron as he greeted his counterparts. After the 15th day of the launch of the Russian special military operation.

As the 27 heads of state and government met, there was an alleged bombing in a maternity hospital in Mariupol, a city of Ukrainian. The Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, labeled the attack a Russian "war crime." Otherwise, the Kremlin denied the accusations, saying that the allegation is a "staged provocation" by Ukraine.

Informal meeting of EU leaders in Versailles

Remarks by Josep Borrell: "The leaders of the EU have to work in 2 directions

1. Continue putting pressure on Russia through diplomatic actions & sanctions

2. Increase the resilience of the EU – energy dependence & military CAP"

The French president described the action as a "disgraceful act of war," while Bloc's leaders condemned the events and Spain demanded punishment. The EU's members have to support Ukraine, but they stated that a fast track to membership was impossible.

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated that "there is no such thing as a fast track." "I want to focus on what can we do for Volodymyr Zelensky tonight, tomorrow, and EU accession of Ukraine is something for the long term, if at all," he said.

Before the Russian military action was launched, Macron intended to hold a summit to strengthen Europe's stature on the world stage. After Moscow's operation started, the session took greater significance.