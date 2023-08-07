Four Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Missile Attack

This is the twenty-second attack carried out by Israel against Syrian territory so far this year.

On Monday, four Syrian soldiers were killed and another four injured in an overnight Israeli missile attack targeting the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus.

The country's air defenses confronted the attack and explosions were heard in the suburbs of Damascus. The attack, originating from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, also caused material damage, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down some of the missiles, said the Syrian Defense Ministry in a statement.

The shells were fired at about 2:20 a.m. local time from the direction of the Syrian Golan, occupied by Israel, and some of them were shot down by the Arab country's anti-aircraft defenses, SANA said, citing an unnamed military source.

Rules-based order, human rights etc. only apply in selective cases when they benefit the West.



Israel has been bombing Syria for about eight years. (And Syria has never bombed Israel, for those wondering) https://t.co/bG9Uk9JClc — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) August 7, 2023

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights assured that the attacks occurred towards sites where weapons warehouses and positions belonging to the militias are located. According to this UK-based NGO, the Israeli bombings caused six deaths, two of them yet to be identified, and four members of forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This is the twenty-second attack carried out by Israel against Syrian territory so far this year. Most of the Israeli attacks were missile launches, while only five were land actions.

The Jewish state launches attacks against Syria with relative regularity, often against targets of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah or other Tehran-backed militias, whose presence in the neighboring country it considers a threat to its Israeli security.