Four Syrian Provinces Declared Disaster Areas

According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, the death toll so far stands at 1 387, with some 2 326 injured.

The Syrian government declared on Friday, during an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama as disaster areas.

The cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous also approved the delivery of humanitarian aid through border crossings on the lines separating territories controlled by the Syrian army and those out of government control.

According to the Prime Minister, the International Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, as well as United Nations (UN) organizations, will ensure that aid reaches those in need.

It was authorized to process aid through the Higher Committee for Relief, as well as to create a national fund for the reconstruction of the areas affected by the earthquake.

The Ministries of Municipal Administration, Health, Public Works and Housing, Transportation and Petroleum were instructed to develop a database on all the needs required to continue rescue operations.

The government also intends to develop executive programs to deal with the devastation left in the wake of Monday's catastrophe. To this end, the creation of a database collecting information on the damage caused was also raised at the meeting.

