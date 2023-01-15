Four Gendarmes Killed and Three Wounded in Ambush in Mali

According to Agence France-Presse media outlet, two of the attackers were killed and several were arrested.

Four police were killed and three wounded in an ambush near the town of Koula in western Mali.

"Four Malian gendarmes were killed and three wounded on Sunday in an ambush in western Mali," the agency reported, citing the gendarmerie.

According to the media outlet, two of the attackers were killed and several were arrested. It also noted that the attackers burned two vehicles belonging to the gendarmes and seized two others, Agence France-Presse reports.

Four gendarmes were killed and three others injured on Sunday after being ambushed in western #Mali, a region prone to jihadist attacks, the paramilitary police said pic.twitter.com/aMVZbzwmyy — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) January 15, 2023

Since 2020, Mali has experienced two military coups. In the first one, which took place on August 18, 2020, a group of high-ranking military officers mutinied and arrested the then President Boubacar Keita, who announced his resignation hours later.

The military led by Colonel Assimi Goita appointed as interim president the former Minister of Defense, Ba Ndau, but the latter was also dismissed on May 26, 2021 by the same military group.

Goita was then proclaimed as transitional president. The military authorities proposed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2025.