Four Dead And Other Four Still Missing by Storm in France

The French authorities raised the number of dead by the storm to four this Sunday, after two dead bodies were discovered inside a vehicle in Goudargues, where they look for two women reported missing since this morning.

Rescue teams are still searching for the remaining four missing persons, all in the south-east of the country, in the departments of Gard and Ardèche. in the Dions area: two minors, aged 4 and 13, and their father. The mother managed to escape from the vehicle washed away by the Gard river.

The minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, reported this Sunday, March 10 from the center of crisis mounted in Paris that the vehicles in which the disappeared were traveling have been found, "but not the people" involved in the fatal accidents.

The authorities have not confirmed yet the identity of the last victims, two women, 47 and 50 years old, who were traveling to Spain. The two had warned the rescue teams earlier this Sunday as they crossed a bridge that was flooded.

Four helicopters, drones and 300 firefighters are mobilized in search and rescue operations in this area of the country, and the west coast, which goes from the Spanish border of the Basque Country to Brittany, is on alert for the waves and the sudden tides.

The Monica squall, characterized by its torrential rains is the meteorological event that has affected the regions of the Gard and Ardéche, while it is expected that the rains are decreasing today. Meanwhile, the French Atlantic coast is under the influence of an atmospheric depression different from the temporal Monica.