Four Colombians Are Shot to Death in the Magdalena Department

The victims were surprised by two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle and began shooting.

On Thursday, the police reported that four Colombians were murdered in Fundacion, a town located at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, in the Madgalena department.

The massacre occurred on Wednesday night while the victims were chatting on a street and were surprised by two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle and began shooting.

Magdalena Police Commander Colonel Javier Duarte described the incident as "unfortunate" and reported that his forces are searching for the killers.

The perpetrators of the crime could be related to two armed groups operating in the Sierra Nevada area: the Pachencas and the Gulf Clan, which is also known as the Colombia's Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC).

#Panama | Criminal groups such as the Gaitanistas (AGC) have used the Panama Canal to move drugs. A drought in this corridor could temporarily affect this group’s logistics for distributing global cocaine. https://t.co/sL4aZbvrE2 — InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) December 24, 2023

"With the support of our military forces, we carried out an operation in Fundacion a few days ago and captured eight people," Duarte said.

The Sierra Nevada's Platform of Human Rights, Environmental, and Leadership Defenders referred to the crime as a consequence of the power exerted by the AGC in the area.

"The Fundacion massacre was a foretold death. The AGC dominance is evident... It is necessary for the National government to act to defend life," human rights activists said.