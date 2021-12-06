Former Venezuelan FM Arreaza To Run for Governor of Barinas

Former Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will be the candidate for governor of Barinas for the Great Patriotic Pole in the elections of January 9, 2022, announced last Sunday President Nicolás Maduro in a virtual meeting with the national leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) during a meeting held in that Venezuelan state.

The PSUV and leaders of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) are preparing the campaign command center of the socialist candidacy for that state, where the elections will be repeated after the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on the opposition's complaints about the candidacy of one of the aspirants from the extremist right-wing.

"Asking for the light of the immortal spirit of Commander Hugo Chávez, who never abandons us, we have decided to launch for the governorship a proven, honest, capable, brave man, comrade Arreaza," said Maduro when presenting the proposal.

"We are going to go to the electoral battle and onto victory of the Governorship of Barinas (...) Arreaza is the best candidate, a revolutionary cadre that in his time faced U.S. imperialism when he was Chancellor.

"We saw the decisions of the constituted powers of the country, establishing that this narco-paramilitary of the gang of Uribe and Duque, this Freddy Superlano, and all his gang, were disqualified," he added.

In the presence of thousands of militants, the appointment of Arreaza was ratified by the head of the campaign command, Diosdado Cabello, who predicted that the former Foreign Minister is a figure that will strengthen the socio-political development of Barinas.

Surprising decision as the United Socialist Party (@PartidoPSUV) chose Jorge Arreaza as its candidate for the Barinas state repeat vote on January 9. Arreaza held the foreign affairs portfolio for a long time before being moved to industry minister a few months ago https://t.co/bUg8JmJ0eI — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) December 5, 2021

Arreaza, current Minister of Industries and National Production and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, thanked the president for the confidence in his candidacy and confirmed that this Monday, he would register his name together with the people and the GPP.

"It is necessary to rise above ambitions to guarantee the homeland and Barinas to our sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, to the future of the homeland," said Arreaza, when he said that he will take steps so that in this state the official institutions are dedicated to solving any problem of the people of Barinas.

The candidate pledged to evaluate the performance of all the current officials of the Governor's Office to rectify the necessary points. "I will govern obeying the people of Barinas; we are not going to isolate ourselves in an air-conditioned office," he pointed out.

"Let's not allow fascism to reach Barinas, because it would be the worst sign for the state. Tomorrow a new stage begins; we are going to put order and rectification where it is needed," he added.