Former VP Jorge Glas Enters the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador

The Attorney General's Office ordered the location of Glas as part of an investigation into alleged embezzlement.

On Monday, the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) confirmed that the former Vice President of Ecuador, Jorge Glas, entered the Mexican embassy in Quito, where he remains as a guest.

Glas presented himself at the diplomatic mission "to request entry and protection, expressing fear for his personal safety and freedom," reported the SRE, explaining that in accordance with the Mexican legal framework, "Glas was allowed access as a guest."

The SRE stated that in the event Glas formalizes a request for political asylum, "the Mexican government will carefully analyze it and gather the necessary information to proceed accordingly, in accordance with the relevant international treaties to which Mexico and Ecuador are parties, and with customary international law on the matter."

The Mexican Foreign Ministry added that it is willing to maintain dialogue and collaboration with Ecuadorian authorities to obtain all necessary information about Glas's situation.

Cambia el Gobierno de Ecuador ���� pero no cambia la persecución al Correísmo.Pese a haber cumplido 5 años de prisión y estar libre la Fiscalía de nuevo ordena su captura sin explicar de que lo acusa,considerada "una cacería de brujas". Jorge Glas se refugió en la Emb. de México pic.twitter.com/41zXOTirvc — Jorge Gestoso (@JorgeGestoso) December 18, 2023

The text reads, "In Ecuador there is a change of government but the persecution against Correismo does not change. Although Jorge Glas served five years in prison and was free, the Prosecutor's Office once again ordered his capture without explaining what it is accusing him of. Considering this 'witch hunt,' Jorge Glas took refuge in the Mexican Embassy."

On Saturday, the Ecuadorian Attorney General's Office ordered the location, immobilization, and transfer of Glas as part of an investigation into alleged embezzlement.

He served prison time due to two sentences of six and eight years for alleged corruption cases. In November 2022, he was released from custody because a judge granted him a precautionary measure in his favor.

The former Ecuadorian vice president has reiterated on several occasions that he is innocent of the charges against him.