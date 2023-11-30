Historical research has shown that his impact in Latin America was disastrous due to his involvement in the consolidation of State terrorism policies.

On Wednesday, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement.

As Secretary of State under presidents Richard Nixon and Henry Ford, Kissinger "played central roles in the opening to China, negotiating the end of the Yom Kippur War in the Middle East, and helping to bring America's role in the Vietnam War to a close," Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement.

"Considered one of America's great statesmen, Kissinger was regularly consulted by American presidents of both political parties and scores of foreign leaders after he finished government service in 1977."

On Thursday, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen recalled Kissinger's influence on contemporary international politics.

"Henry Kissinger's strategy and excellence in diplomacy have shaped global politics throughout the 20th century. His influence and legacy will continue to resonate well into the 21st century," Von der Leyen said.

Henry Kissinger is dead. He was a war criminal who's never been held accountable for imperialist slaughters that resulted in massive civilian casualties and destabilization in Cambodia, Laos, Chile, etc. May the ghosts of his victims haunt his soul for eternity. pic.twitter.com/4O07cml0dX — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 30, 2023

Among one of Kissinger's greatest foreign policy achievements was the rapprochement between the United States and China during the Cold War era.

"The Chinese people will fondly remember Kissinger and his important contribution to China-U.S. relations. He was a pioneer who cared about developing our relations," Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"China and the U.S. owe forward his strategic vision, political courage and diplomatic wisdom based on to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation," he added.

Although Kissinger received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, historical research has shown that his impact in Latin America was disastrous due to his involvement in the consolidation of State terrorism policies and his collusion with the most notorious repressors on the continent.

"According to declassified intelligence documents, Kissinger approved the murder and disappearance of 30,000 people during the Argentine civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983)," the Cuban newspaper Prensa Latina recalled.