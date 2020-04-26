Former Jamaican Prime Minister Applauds Cuba's Generosity

Cuba has sent medical brigades to several countries across the world, as they help these nations combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The former Prime Minister of Jamaica Percival James Patterson acknowledged Cuba's international assistance in tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic, he said in a statement issued last Wednesday by the PJ Patterson Center for Africa-Caribbean Policy Advocacy of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

"Former Prime Minister Patterson applauds the generosity of the government and people of Cuba by sending hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health experts to countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Italy to be on the front line in their fight against COVID-19," he said.

Patterson highlighted Cuba's contribution to the world by sending its medical brigades to several countries, including some of the most affected nations.

"Cuba's sustained training to its medical and technical personnel, and to that of other nations, and its scientific research in the development of medicines, have allowed it to provide invaluable support to many other countries in the world. "

Patterson, of the National People's Party of Jamaica, was Prime Minister of the Caribbean country between 1992-2005.

His voice joins those of more than a dozen Jamaican organizations and personalities that have recognized in recent weeks the role of Cuba in confronting the serious pandemic of COVID-19.