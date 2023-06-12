Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86

He was a dominant figure in Italian politics for three decades and headed four separate governments as prime minister between 1994 and 2011.

On Monday, Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, the press office of his political party Forza Italia confirmed.

He was admitted to hospital on Friday for scheduled health check-ups related to his chronic leukemia, according to the hospital. Berlusconi suffered from a serious case of COVID-19 in 2020, and had also overcome a heart surgery and prostate cancer.

The billionaire media tycoon was a dominant figure in Italian politics for three decades. Berlusconi headed four separate governments as prime minister between 1994 and 2011.

Forza Italia, the political party he founded, is a junior partner in the current Italian government headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Berlusconi ha muerto.

Julian Assange y Wikileaks lo expusieron como nadie.

En "Il potere segreto", la extraordinaria @SMaurizi con rigurosidad y valentía explica cómo pudo, este señor, manejar Italia como quiso, durante tantos años.

Ojalá este libro sea traducido al español. pic.twitter.com/8rWSb9Hh7t — Pedro Granja (@PedritoExtranja) June 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "Berlusconi is dead. Julian Assange and Wikileaks exposed him like nobody else. In "Il potere segreto", the extraordinary Stefania Maurizi rigorously and courageously explains how this gentleman was able to manage Italy as he wanted, for so many years. Hopefully this book will be translated into Spanish."

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League, was one of the first to join the mourning, as he considers himself a political heir to the former Cavaliere. Salvini, current vice president of Meloni's administration, remembered him as "a great man and a great Italian."

The leader of the opposition Democratic Party (PD), Elly Schlein, conveyed her condolences to the family and members of the governing coalition, of which Forza Italia is a part.

"Everything separated us and continues to separate us from his political vision, but there remains the respect that should be given to someone who has been a protagonist in our country's history," she said.

Former social democratic Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, the author of the controversial 2014 "Nazarene Pact", an alliance between the center-left and Berlusconi, emphasized that the tycoon shaped the history of our country.

"Many loved him, many hated him. But today, everyone must recognize that his impact on politics, the economy, sports, and television was unprecedented," he stated.