Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Arrested

Honduran authorities captured and transferred former president Juan Orlando Hernández after the Supreme Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant.

The justice system wants the former president extradited to the United States for alleged large-scale drug trafficking and arms trafficking; after his capture and transfer, authorities searched his residence. Now it remains for a judge of the Court to formally accept the extradition process.

Before issuing the arrest warrant against Hernandez, the plenary of 15 magistrates of the Court-appointed jurist Edwin Ortez as the authority in charge of the file of the extradition request to the U.S. of former president Hernandez.

The spokesman of the Supreme Court, Melvin Duarte, stated that the Judicial Secretariat remains open to receiving the respective documentation from the defense of Hernandez; at the same time, he detailed the steps for the surrender of the former president which are being taken.

Hernandez, who was president of Honduras in the period 2014-2022, issued audio via social networks where he asserts that he will voluntarily surrender to the U.S. authorities, "I am ready and willing to collaborate, to arrive voluntarily with your accompaniment at the time that the natural judge so designates to be able to face this situation and defend myself," he said.

The Honduran Secretary of Security, Ramón Sabillón, indicated that Hernández is accused of four charges before a New York court, among them drug trafficking, use of weapons and illicit association with drug trafficking cartels.

So far, the residence of the former president is surrounded not only by members of the police but also by militants of various political parties, who during his administration denounced Hernández's repression and acts of corruption.