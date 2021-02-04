Former FMLN Councilman Jose Berrios Murdered in El Salvador

This is the second attack against the leftist movement in less than 72 hours and it happens amid the campaign ahead of the Feb. 28 local elections.

El Salvador's Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) on Thursday condemned the murder of its former councilman Jose Berrios in his home in Chirilagua municipality, San Miguel Department.

"It is the second attack to take place against the movement in less than 72 hours amid the campaign ahead of the Feb. 28 local elections," FMLN denounced while informing that Berrios was shot to death by over two gunmen.

Forensic medicine specialists estimated that the former councilman was killed sometime between 22h00 on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

The FMLN activist ran a store and a funeral home in San Miguel Department. "He was a friendly person. Our community is in grief," Chirilagua Mayor Antonio Vazquez tweeted.

El Salvador prosecutors are charging three men arrested for the attack on FMLN supporters on Sunday night. They have released 2 FMLN militants because there is no evidence they were in a shootout. Here the prosecutor plays video of blue car with attackers fleeing scene. https://t.co/VaUZYHilt5 — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) February 3, 2021

Local authorities have not identified the crime's motives. However, the FMLN considered that "we are facing a new violent incident promoted by hatred and political intolerance."

On Jan. 31, two FMLN party members were killed, and five others were injured after being shot while they were traveling in a political caravan through downtown San Salvador.

On Thursday, lawmaker Ricardo Velasquez filed an impeachment request against President Nayib Bukele for promoting violence and hatred against opposition parties.