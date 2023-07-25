Forest Fires in Algeria Leaves at Least 34 Killed

On Monday, in an official report, the Interior Ministry has stated that at least 34 people, including ten military personnel, were killed in fires in northeastern Algeria, which are still raging.

The previous toll was 15 dead and 26 wounded in the fires.

According to the Defense Ministry, soldiers were surrounded by flames as they were being evacuated from Beni Ksila, in the prefecture of Bejaia (east).

The Interior Ministry also said that between Sunday and Monday, Algeria recorded 97 fires in 16 prefectures. The most violent fires occurred in Bejaia, Al Buira and Jijel.

Official data shows that at least 1,500 people were evacuated from these areas because of the flames, fanned by strong winds, the same source said.

According to a statement, the general prosecutor of Bukhia has ordered, the opening of a preliminary investigation to determine the causes of the fires and identify possible perpetrators.

On Monday, Algeria suffered from a heat wave, with temperatures reaching 48 °C.

Some 8,000 civil protection agents and 525 trucks were deployed on the ground, backed by a large air force.

The Interior Ministry urged citizens to "avoid the areas affected by the fires and to use the numbers provided for any complaints."

Official data shows that the north and east of Algeria usually suffer major fires in summer, a phenomenon that worsens from year to year due to climate change, which brings droughts and heat waves.

In August 2022, 37 people died in the El Taref region in the northeast of the country due to fires.

The deadliest summer in decades was 2021, with more than 90 deaths.