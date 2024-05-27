Foresee a Fairly Active Hurricane Season for the Caribbean

The warning comes when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that between 17 and 25 named storms will form this summer and fall, of which 8 to 13 will reach hurricane status and four to seven will become major hurricanes.

This year 2024, the season of hurricanes on the Caribbean , is expected to beat records in terms of quantity of storms, intensity of the precipitations, force of the winds and affectations.

There is an 85% chance that the Atlantic hurricane season starting in June will be above average in terms of storm activity, the weather agency said.

An average hurricane season in the Atlantic produces 14 named storms, seven of them hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

An extremely warm Atlantic Ocean and La Niña could mean an "extraordinary" hurricane season in 2024, say experts.

"This season seems extraordinary in several ways," said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad. He said this forecast is the most active NOAA has seen for one of its May prospects; the agency updates its forecasts every August.