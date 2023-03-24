Foreign Ministers Close Meeting Prior To Ibero-American Summit

The working sessions of the Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State will begin on Saturday.

The foreign ministers of Ibero-America concluded on Friday a private meeting on documents that will be delivered and known by the respective presidents during the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

According to the Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, the documents include a proposal named Critical Path for Food Security, Inclusive and Sustainable in Ibero-America as well as the Ibero-American Charter of Principles and Rights in Digital Environments.

The Minister said that the purpose of both proposals is to guarantee the exercise of fundamental human rights in the digital environment.

Likewise, the III Quadrennial Plan of Action for Ibero-American Cooperation was approved, which aims to promote cooperation among nations and to fulfill one of the sustainable development objectives of water.

Los Ministros de Asuntos Exteriores de los países iberoamericanos han concluido una reunión privada para debatir los documentos que se presentarán durante la XXVIII Cumbre Iberoamericana que se celebrará en Santo Domingo, capital de la República Dominicana. — CGTN en Español (@cgtnenespanol) March 25, 2023

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Ibero-American countries have concluded a private meeting to discuss the documents to be presented during the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit to be held in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic.

In addition, 13 ministerial meetings and forums were held on topics of high regional relevance, and specific commitments were signed.

The Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State is scheduled to begin this Friday, although the working sessions will start on Saturday.