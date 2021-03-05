Food Waste Contributes To Climate Change: UN Report

The report points out that "on a global per capita-level, 121 kilograms of consumer-level food is wasted each year, with 74 kilograms of this happening in households." The study estimates that at least 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are linked to throwing away food, which turns it into a critical environmental issue.

Over 931 million tonnes of food are wasted worldwide, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reported on Tuesday.

The report points out that "on a global per capita-level, 121 kilograms of consumer-level food is wasted each year, with 74 kilograms of this happening in households." The study estimates that at least 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are linked to throwing away food, which turns it into a critical environmental issue.

Our �� #FoodWasteIndex Report�� with @WRAP_UK finds that food waste is double previous estimates at consumer level ➕ global food waste constitutes 17% of food available for human consumption.



Learn more ⤵️#ThinkEatSave https://t.co/MwAe3jdqAa — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) March 5, 2021

"Food waste is environmentally, economically, and morally scandalous. We must rethink the way we produce and consume," the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said via Twitter.

Moreover, the study highlights that 690 million people suffered hunger in 2019, and three billion people are currently unable to afford a healthy diet. The statistic is expected to worsen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the report warns that food waste, previously considered a problem of developed countries, has become a global concern. "If we want to get serious about tackling climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste, businesses, governments, and citizens around the world have to do their part to reduce food waste," UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said.