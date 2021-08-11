    • Live
Food Insecurity Threatens 20 Percent of the Planet in 2020

    The investigation highlights that "over 41 million people worldwide are now at risk of falling into famine. | Photo: Twitter/ @CCDawah

Published 11 August 2021
According to the report last year 155 million people were estimated to be in acute high food insecurity across 55 countries, at least 20 million more compared to 2019 and a growing trend that continues in 2021.

The Global Network Against Food Crisis reported on Wednesday that at least 20 percent of the global population faced serious levels of food insecurity, a problem that also impacted developed countries.

Moreover, the investigation highlights that "over 41 million people worldwide are now at risk of falling into famine or famine-like conditions unless they receive immediate life and livelihood-saving assistance."

The crisis has deepened to the extent that although Ethiopia and Madagascar are the new highest-alert hotspots, in Europe and North America the number of hungry people has doubled since the organization starting collecting such data in 2014.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/esf-MS
