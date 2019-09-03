Following Hezbollah Attack, Israel ‘Cannot Hide Anymore’

“Hezbollah signaled that “‘we’re not going to be on the receiving end forever... We’re going on the offensive, and we will attack you in occupied Palestine, not just in the southern part of Lebanon or the northern part of Lebanon or wherever."

Hezbollah successfully fired two missiles at an Israeli military base on Monday, Israeli troops fled in panic and have abandoned the post. A U.S. international affairs analyst says that the attack is a ‘game changer’ and that Israel "cannot hide anymore."

On Monday, Hezbollah hit the Avivim military base, located in an Israeli settlement which is built on top of the Palestinian village of Salha. Footage of the strike was published by Lebanese outlet Al Manar.

Michael Springman, a former U.S. diplomat spoke to PressTV, commenting that Hezbollah has “changed the entire game”, meaning that Israel now knows it cannot strike Lebanon with impunity.

He continued, “Hezbollah signaled that 'we’re not going to be on the receiving end forever... We’re going on the offensive, and we will attack you in occupied Palestine, not just in the southern part of Lebanon or the northern part of Lebanon or wherever.'"

He would add, “The whole thing is that they are afraid of the people in Israel realizing what a precarious position they are in .... and that their claim to annex the illegal colonies in the West Bank [is] going to create more than an uproar. So, I think in the future the Israelis are really concerned about what the people think of their government and what will happen should Netanyahu push things a little bit too far.”

Israel recognied Hezbollah’s capability to respond robustly by fleeing the scene and not returning. Some hours after the attack, RT Arabic correspondent Dalia Nammari visited the base and was able to walk around the entire area, she said, “This place has been abandoned because it is close to the Lebanese border. This means that Israel is still exercising caution as it is fearful of another such attack by Hezbollah or any other Lebanese group. That is why we do not see any soldier at this base.”

The attack followed days of Israeli aggression that has involved the bombing of Lebanon’s border villages, forcing some to evacuate.