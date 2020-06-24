Florida Sets Record for Daily Infections With Over 5,500 Cases

As Florida continues the advanced phase of its economic reopening, this state set a new daily record in the pandemic's evolution by registering new 5,508 COVID-19 cases, a figure that increases the accumulated count of infections to 109,014.
Since March 1, local authorities have officially recognized 3,281 coronavirus deaths, 43 of which occurred in the last 24 hours
Governor Ron DeSantis said that increase in the number of infections stems from both the increase in tests carried out and the “natural” contact among the young population.
The southern counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach continue to be the pandemic's epicenters in Florida.
Miami-Dade, which already has 27,779 infections and is the eighth county in the U.S. with the highest number of cases, also registered a new record of 957 new daily cases.
Meanwhile, there are 12,217 infected people in Broward and 11,523 patients in Palm Beach.
In addition, the statewide positive rate increased to 15.9 percent as alerts stated to jump in some hospitals such as Baptist Health South Florida, which was already at one hundred percent capacity on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. had reported 2,438,879 COVID-19 cases and 123,744 deaths. This considerable spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases occurs amidst new discrepancies between President Donald Trump and health experts.
On Tuesday, the U.S. most important health authorities told lawmakers that more testing - not less, as Trump had suggested on June 20 - needs to be done to properly fight the pandemic.
The four officials were the main U.S. epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield, the Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Stephen Hahn.