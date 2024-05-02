Florida Restricts Abortion Laws Without Considering Risks

"Anti-abortion laws enacted in Florida and other Republican states are vaguely worded by people who do not understand the medical sciences".

In Florida, U.S., the abortion ban came into effect after the first six weeks of pregnancy, a period in which many women do not even know they are expecting a baby.

Doctor Leah Roberts, reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist at Boca Fertility in Boca Raton, said, "anti-abortion laws enacted in Florida and other Republican states are vaguely worded by people who do not understand the medical sciences".

According to Dr Roberts, "the rules affect not only women who wish to have a therapeutic abortion, that is, a procedure for terminating viable pregnancies by personal decision, but also non-viable pregnancies of women who wish to have children".

The new ban has the exception of being applied to save a woman’s life, as well as in cases involving rape and incest, but Roberts noted that health workers are prevented from terminating a non-viable pregnancy they know could be fatal, like when the fetus is missing organs or implanted outside the uterus, until it actually becomes mortal.

"We are told that we must wait until the mother presents sepsis to be able to intervene," she said. In addition to the physical risk, there is also the psychological trauma of having a fetus that the mother knows will never be a healthy baby, Roberts added.

"They still feel the kicks months after they’ve been told they’ll never give birth to a live child," Roberts said. "And it’s just creepy, when it’s possible to take care of it at 20 weeks and move on, and women can get pregnant again and carry their babies much earlier".