Florida Reaches 5,181 Deaths and Exceeds 10,000 Daily Cases

As South Florida has become the pandemic’s new epicenter, 14 percent of its residents are experiencing food insecurity and scarcity.

Florida’s Health Department Monday reported that this U.S. territory exceeded 5,181 deaths from COVID-19 and completed seven consecutive days with over 10,000 new cases per day.

In the last 24 hours, 10,347 new infected patients and 90 deceased people were recorded, bringing the total count of the disease to 360,394 positive cases.

Besides, 292 people had to be hospitalized for the pandemic, which puts Florida's Intensive Care Units (ICU) in check. While around fifty hospitals no longer have ICU beds, twelve health centers are 100 percent full in the Miami-Dade country.

Governor Ron DeSantis reported that 76 percent of health capabilities are already occupied, although he said that such a situation is not worrying "for the moment" because health centers are used to working with this availability.

People are still getting infected. People are still dying. Now babies in TX have COVID-19 and @realDonaldTrump is bored with dealing with this crisis affecting America. pic.twitter.com/1aTkc9z6BQ — Hello Helimo (@Helimo) July 20, 2020

The Florida Education Association (FEA) asked the governor not to force districts to reopen schools in August because community contagion must be slowed down previously.

"There is a 31 percent positive rate among people under the age of 18 and numbers have increased exponentially over the past 30 days. Therefore, we ask that you take all necessary steps to reduce the spread of the community contagion below 10 percent," the FEA said.

"Nearly one-in-three children tested for the new coronavirus in Florida has been positive," Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell tweeted.

“Over 14 percent of South Florida residents reported sometimes, not having enough to eat in the last seven days,” agency EFE recalled.