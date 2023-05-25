Florida Gov. DeSantis Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

His campaign filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy early Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday his entry into the 2024 U.S. presidential race, vowing to lead a "Great American Comeback."

DeSantis made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter. "We need the courage to lead and the strength to win," he said. "I'm Ron DeSantis, and I'm running for president to lead our Great American Comeback," the Florida governor said.

DeSantis is considered the main challenger in the Republican primaries to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who formally announced his entry into the presidential race months earlier. According to the polls, Trump has taken the lead over other Republican Party figures.

Ron DeSantis doesn't want to "protect us"-- he wants to control us for his own political gain.



Floridians already know the irreparable dangers of DeSantis' fascist agenda-- and Gen-Z condemns his run for President.



Ron DeSantis' America is one we don't exist in. pic.twitter.com/z0IDM0WDFP — March For Our Lives ☮️�� (@AMarch4OurLives) May 25, 2023

DeSantis, 44, has an Ivy League academic background. He studied history at Yale University and shortly thereafter went on to Harvard Law School. Once an officer in the Navy, DeSantis was first elected to Congress in 2012. He was elected governor of Florida in 2018 and re-elected in 2022.

Given DeSantis' candidacy, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the Hispanic community in the U.S. not to vote for Ron DeSantis, pointing to his anti-immigrant discourse.

"I hope that Hispanics in Florida wake up and do not give him their vote. Do not vote for those who persecute migrants, those who do not respect migrants," AMLO said at his morning press conference.