Floods in Eastern Cape, South Africa: 2 Dead, 4 Missing

Emergency services have been working throughout the night and are still working and searching to assist people affected by the flooding.

Two people have died, and four women are missing following Saturday's devastating floods in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa, according to local authorities.

The heavy rains hit Kariega, Gqeberha and East London the hardest. Emergency personnel moved at least 70 people who were at risk to various safe locations through 55 rescue operations.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), South African Police Service and rescue services were activated at around 10 pm on Saturday night during the heavy downpours.

The heavy downpour has resulted in homes being flooded, vehicles being washed away and power outages in certain areas.

At least two people have died and two others are reported missing after floods wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape. This after heavy rains battered parts of the province, mostly affecting Kariega and Seaview. Homes have been flooded, vehicles washed away and residents plunged into… pic.twitter.com/a8Uke63Mxr — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 2, 2024

"The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality continues to experience adverse weather conditions that have resulted in floods in some parts of Gqeberha and large parts of Kariega," said the municipal government in a statement on Sunday morning.

According to the entity, “two Joint Operations Centers (JOCs) have been activated in Gqeberha and Kariega, while adverse conditions have also led to power outages across the Metro.”

Heavy rains cause damage in Nelson Mandela Bay



Persistent rains since Saturday in the Eastern Cape has caused severe damage to roads and properties in the province.



Some roads Nelson Mandela Bay have been closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/BDHa6vGSKE — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 2, 2024

"It was reported that a vehicle with 6 persons was trapped in the flooded Brak River, Rocklands," said NSIR spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

"One male was recovered safely from an island that had formed in the river, an adult female was swept away and is missing. The remaining 4 of these 6 people were recovered safe on the Southern side of the river. Multiple rescue operations have recovered persons safely from buildings, residences."

In a separate statement issued on Sunday, the Eastern Cape provincial government noted that emergency services have been working throughout the night and are still working and searching to assist people affected by the flooding.