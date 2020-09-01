Five World Powers Start Meeting to Save 2015 Nuclear Pact

Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, and China are meeting with Iran in Vienna (Austria) to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear treaty that has been weakened by the decision of the United States to abandon it in 2018.

The high-level meeting comes amid recent tensions at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where President Donald Trump’s administration has been attempting to reactivate multilateral sanctions against Iran. So far, however, the lack of consensus among the UNSC members has prevented Washington from advancing its aims.

Although the U.S. left the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed its sanctions against the Persian nation, the Trump administration argues that it can activate the JCPOA mechanism of punitive measures because Iran has breached its commitments.

Last week, Iran announced that it will allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to two facilities in which secret nuclear experiments were allegedly carried out 15 years ago.

The US has blood on its hands.



US sanctions have cut #Iran’s healthcare off from the global economy, leaving Iranians to die unnecessary deaths. #COVID19 has only exacerbated the suffering.



The solution? #EndSanctionsSaveLiveshttps://t.co/DtqrYTXG0shttps://t.co/nSA1rzzN9L — CODEPINK (@codepink) April 9, 2020

The IAEA had requested that access to Iran, a country that abandoned the nuclear deal in 2019 in response to the U.S. unilateral blockade.

Although the European Union has complained to Iran about that decision, it insists on keeping the nuclear pact alive and developed a financial facility to offset the effects of the Trump administration's sanctions, which mainly aim to reduce Iran's oil revenues.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary Helga Schmid chairs the JCPOA Joint Commission, which was created to verify compliance with the agreement through which Iran accepted that its atomic program would not develop nuclear weapons.