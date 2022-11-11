Five Provinces in DR on Green Alert for Rains

The five provinces of the Dominican Republic remain under a green alert by the Emergency Operations Center (COE) due to the approach of a tropical wave that could cause rivers, streams and creeks to swell, as well as flash or urban flooding.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecast for Friday afternoon and evening, November 11, "isolated showers and thundershowers in some areas of the northwest, southeast, southwest and Cordillera Coral."

While for Saturday, "the same weather pattern will be maintained, the effects of the high-pressure system will be favoring an environment of scattered cloudiness and scarce precipitation over the national geography."

According to Onamet, occasional cloudiness is expected in the afternoon, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, due to the humidity left by the tropical wave, in addition to the local effects of daytime heating.

These rains will occur mainly in the southwest and southeast regions, the border area and the Central Cordillera.



With maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h with a northeasterly movement at about 76 km/h, the weather system does not represent any danger to the country.