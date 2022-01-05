Five Countries Join the UNSC as Non-Permanent Members

On Tuesday, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Their two-year term officially started on Jan. 1. But Tuesday is the first working day of the council for 2022 after the Christmas and New Year break. A flag installation ceremony was held to mark the start of their responsibilities.

Kazakh UN ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov, who presided over the ceremony, congratulated the five new council members and wished them success in realizing their priorities in their two-year term. The flag installation ceremony for new Security Council members was initiated by Kazakhstan.

"We believe that 2022 is a year of hope for all of us and for our world organization. Global peace, security and further sustainable development will largely depend on the decisions of the Security Council, the UN system and our other close partners," said Ilyassov.

Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, in her capacity as president of the Security Council for the month of January, welcomed the new members.

"The pandemic is not the only challenge facing us. We find ourselves, at the beginning of 2022, at a volatile moment of increasing violence and geopolitical tension worldwide... It is my hope that the council, with aid and support of the new members, will act decisively this year to deliver on its mandate to uphold international peace and security," she said.

The UNSC has five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Five non-permanent members are replaced every year. The five countries installed on Tuesday replaced Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam.