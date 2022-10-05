Five Confirmed Cases of Cholera in Haiti

Five cases and one death have been confirmed today, making eight deaths so far, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

A new cholera outbreak hit Haiti when the last case before the current one was detected in 2019. This comes amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis unleashed in the country, marked by unpunished acts of violence, scarcity of resources, and social protests.

There are 52 suspects, of which 35 are registered in the commune of Cité Soleil, north of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where 11 cases are reported, in addition to 3 in Petion Ville and 2 in Delmas.

Suspected cases are being studied, 33 are under 19 years of age, and four are under one year old, while there are 41 hospitalizations at the moment.

After reporting the first case in three years, authorities revealed that at least seven people and one infant died from the disease. These deaths were reported in the community of Dekayet, in the south of Port-au-Prince, and Cité Soleil.

En #Haití hay un fuerte brote de cólera, con 8 muertos hasta ahora.

Esto agrava la situación económica y social que atraviesa Haití, además de,

Las Protestas

Falta de combustible,

Falta de servicios básicos, factores cruciales para enfrenta la enfermedad.

Y las ONG's

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) today warned of the recent cholera outbreak in the country. The most vulnerable lack access to essential health, clean water, hygiene, and sanitation services.

Contamination of water and food with cholera bacteria can lead to severe cases of diarrhea and dehydration that can be lethal.

This outbreak adds to the social protests that have been shaking the country since mid-September against the government and the rise in fuel prices.

The shortage is seriously affecting the functioning of sanitation facilities and Haiti's Directorate of Drinking Water and Sanitation. According to OCHA, this scenario is detrimental to efforts to contain the spread of the disease.