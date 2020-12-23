First COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Arrives in Mexico

Authorities assure that all Mexicans will have free access to the vaccine.

Mexico received the firsts doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and it will start vaccination on December 24.

"Indeed, we are still facing a tremendous pandemic, the worst we have experienced, but today is the beginning of the end of that pandemic," Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard said upon arrival.

The first batch of vaccines from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, with 3000 doses, will be administered to front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and then the rest of the population.

Other shipments are expected in the coming days as 1.4 million doses should enter the country up to January 31. Ebrard assured that all Mexicans will have free access to the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit Arturo Herrera reported that the government has invested $1.6 million in the aquisition of new vaccines. Also, the federal government will provide all the logistics and additional materials required for the vaccination campaign.

While Mexico is the first Latin American country to receive the Pfizer vaccine, the authorities confirmed that they are negotiating with CanSino and AstraZeneca companies to guarantee coverage for the entire population.