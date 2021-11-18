    • Live
First Batch of Russia’s Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Afghanistan

  • Afghan workers unload humanitarian aid donated by Russia at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 18, 2021.

    Afghan workers unload humanitarian aid donated by Russia at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 18, 2021. | Photo: Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua

Published 18 November 2021 (2 hours 50 minutes ago)
Opinion

The first batch of Russia's humanitarian aid arrived in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Three planes carrying 36 tons of humanitarian aid landed at the Kabul airport. The aid, including flour, cooking oil and blankets, has been handed over to Afghan officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Expressing gratitude to Russia for the aid, the Afghan officials receiving the aid called on other nations to support the war-torn country at this moment when Afghans are facing food shortage.

Russia, according to a statement from the NDMA, will send 108 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in three rounds, with the first round arriving on Thursday morning and the remaining two in the near future.

