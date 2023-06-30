Fire in Demerara, Guyana

A fire that damaged a three-storey apartment building Thursday in Demerara, Guyana was caused by a leaking gas cylinder that came in contact with flames from the stove, the Fire Service revealed Friday.

The fire was the result of flammable vapors released from a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder that came in contact with open flames from a burning gas stove.

Subsequently, the fire ignited nearby combustible materials and spread through the second and second floors of the building, respectively," the Fire Service said in a statement.

The east side of the top floor was occupied by Maxine Murray, 49, and Graymond Douglas, 32, while the west side was occupied by Aliza Cummings and her daughter.

The east side of the second floor was occupied by Renuka Muka, 39, Kelvin Reddy, 35, and a 12-year-old boy; on the first floor was a supermarket and general store.

According to the fire department, at 6:32 p.m., firefighters received a call about the fire and two tankers and a tanker truck from Melanie, Campbellville and Alberttown fire stations immediately arrived.

Within minutes, the trucks arrived and attempted to extinguish the flames, but the three-storey wood and concrete structure was severely damaged by the fire.