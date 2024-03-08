Fire in Bogota Destroys About 70 Homes in Poor Construction

The flames destroyed approximately 70 homes of waste pickers, who live in precarious conditions.

On Friday, in the early hours of the morning, in the neighborhood Ramirez, Santa Fe, east of Bogotá, a great fire was recorded.

The rescue organs evacuated more than 200 people from the area, who lost their homes.

According to preliminary information, the fire originated from the explosion of a gas cylinder in a house, this has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

One of those affected by the fire commented, "That sounded very hard, like a gas pipette. By the time it exploded, people began to evacuate because after that they sounded like two, three more pipettes after the first explosion".

According to the mayor’s office of Bogota, no injuries were found during the fire department’s primary search.

The fire was controlled at seven in the morning, reported the Bogota Fire Department, also confirmed major damage to "substandard housing".