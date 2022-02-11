Finnish Niskanen Wins Men’s 15Km Cross-Country Skiing

It was his second Olympic medal at Beijing 2022, after a bronze in the men's skiathlon on February 6.

Finland's Iivo Niskanen won the gold in the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022 here on Friday.

Niskanen crossed the finish line in 37 minutes and 54.8 seconds. Russian Olympic Committee athlete Alexander Bolshunov secured the silver, 23.2 seconds behind, and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway held on for the bronze, 37.5 seconds behind the Finn.

"Actually I felt so strong today and it was under control the whole race. This victory means a lot to me. I was fourth, 0.2 seconds behind the medal in Sochi at this distance, and it's been a long eight years to wait for this race again in the Olympic program. I have been focusing on it all the time. This is a really big victory for me," Niskanen said.

"After skiathlon, the Russians were so strong that I have to say that Bolshunov (winner in skiathlon) lived in my head five days after that, but now he's moved away. I was so worried about the speed (in the skiathlon), but classic 15km has been a perfect distance for me," said the Finnish skier.

The 30-year-old made his Olympic debut at Sochi 2014, where he won gold in the team sprint with Sami Jauhojarvi.

At his second Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, he won his second gold in the men's 50km, becoming the fourth Finn to triumph over this distance at the Olympic Winter Games.