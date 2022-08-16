Finland To Restrict Entry Visas for Russians

Under this visa restriction measure announced Tuesday by the Finnish Foreign Ministry, only 100 tourists per day are allowed to enter.

Finland and the three Baltic countries: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - have called on the European Union (EU) to impose a total ban on Russian entry.

The number of daily visas for Russians will be halved as of September 1. Only 500 Finnish visa applications from Russia will be handled each day, of which 100 will be for tourists and the rest for workers, students and people with family in Finland.

According to the Finnish ministry, the country "supports the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia."

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which strongly favor an EU-wide ban, have already stopped granting visas to Russians.

#Finland will reduce the number of visas issued to Russians by 10% starting September, according to Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, citing a surge of #Russian tourists heading to #Europe as an excuse. pic.twitter.com/70Jth3JixZ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 16, 2022

Following the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the EU decreed the suspension of all flights to and from Russia.

However, the entry of Russians into the bloc by land is still allowed. A visa granted by a Schengen zone country provides access to any other 25 states in the border-free travel zone.

The EU has rejected a total embargo on Russians regarding entry to the bloc. As officials told the Financial Times last week, "Russians who are not in favor of the war should also be able to travel." Germany, for its part, has opposed backing this move.