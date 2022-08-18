Final Version of Cuba's Family Code Released in Official Gazette

The new Cuban Family Code project was released in the official Gazette of the Island.

The final version of the new Family Code, which will be submitted to a popular referendum on September 25, was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic No. 87, Ordinary.

On June 22, the National Assembly of People's Power unanimously approved this Law after a broad process of widespread consultation. The approved version (number 25) modified 49.15 percent of the articles in relation to the previous proposal, based on the suggestions derived from the debates, and also incorporated issues that represent 2.06 percent of the document.

Such modifications did not include changes that would limit the access of people in equality to legal-family institutions such as marriage, affective union, adoption, and assisted reproduction techniques, nor those that threaten the positive notion of upbringing without violence, parental responsibility, and the progressive autonomy of children and adolescents.

Oscar Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, said during the Assembly sessions that this is a worthy norm, a reflection of the reality of Cubans, and a guarantor of the Constitution of the Republic and its principles.

La versión final del nuevo Código de Familia, aprobado por la ANPP y previsto para consulta popular el 25/9, ya fue publicada. La versión aprobada (No.25) modificó el 49,15% de los artículos sobre la base de sugerencias en los debates públicos. #Cuba, #CodigoDeLasFamilias pic.twitter.com/NA1V2sa2ns — Edgardo Valdes (@edgardovl2022) August 18, 2022

The final version of the new Family Code, approved by the ANPP and scheduled for a popular consultation on 9/25, has already been published. The approved version (No.25) modified 49.15% of the articles based on suggestions in the public debates.

This Law is more solid because it is impregnated with popular sovereignty, revolutionary essence, protection of rights, and a high human value; the Minister emphasized, and insisted that it does not regulate rigid or pre-established family models, but instead, it favors everyone having access to the protection of institutions of a family nature.