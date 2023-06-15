Fiji: Illicit Drugs, Major Challenge for National Security

"...illicit drug trade in Fiji has also been fueled by the country’s growing addiction problem..."

On Thursday, during a workshop on establishing a national drug rehabilitation center, Fiji's Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci said that Illicit drug trafficking has become a major challenge for Fiji's national security, that a strategy is to be tabled.

During the workshop, Raikaci explained that illicit drug trafficking is driven by a combination of factors, including the country's strategic location in the Pacific, poverty, and corruption. Furthermore, Raikaci said that the center would provide a range of services, including medical detoxification, counseling, therapy, and support groups.

Raikaci also stated that Fiji serves as a transit point for drug trafficking organizations that transport drugs from the Asian region to Australia and New Zealand, and the challenges have been exacerbated by the growing illicit drug business in the country.

“The illicit drug trade in Fiji has also been fueled by the country’s growing addiction problem, which has led to an increase in drug-related crime and violence,” Raikaci said.

@FijiGovernment @homeaffairsfj @MOHFiji are in the process of developing a national plan to establish a national drug rehabilitation center in collaboration with key agencies. Big thanks to @Karen_Peters1 from UNODC for your support in building a better Fiji. #TeamFiji pic.twitter.com/p86xMu5eMm — Joe Naleca (INR) (@Joe3163) June 15, 2023

"The drug trade in Fiji has serious consequences for our country, and it undermines our national security and contributes to the erosion of our social fabric, which also has a devastating impact on individuals and families who are affected by drug addiction and drug-related crime," he said.

According to Raikaci, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration has developed the National Counter Illicit Narcotics Strategy 2023-2028, which will be tabled in the Cabinet around July for endorsement.

Official government data show states that the purpose of the strategy is to protect the health, safety and security of people who live in Fiji, to promote development, and to prevent and reduce the social, economic and environmental drug-related harm in the country.