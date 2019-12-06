'Fight Against Hunger Is With Everyone' Alberto Fernandez Says

Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez Friday will announce the members of his cabinet, which will assume from next Tuesday the difficult task of rebuilding an economy shattered by President Mauricio Macri, who plunged 40.8 percent of Argentineans into poverty.

He also indicated that his administration will place the reduction of poverty levels as one of its policy priorities​​​​​​​.

"We Argentines must fulfill a moral imperative... The fight against hunger is with everyone," Fernandez said.​​​​​​​

This statement occurred after the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) published a report showing that poverty affects 4.8 percent of the population​​​​​, which means that over 16 million people live in poverty and 3.6 million in extreme poverty.

This raises more alarms if it is considered that "59.5 percent of Argentine children and adolescents, who are part of about 7 million households, are surviving in poverty," outlet Infobae reported.

Stated differently, between 2015 and 2019, the conservative President Mauricio Macri increased the poverty rate by 10 percentage points.​​​​​​​

40,8% de pobreza en todo el país.

Y 59,5% de nuestres niñxs están bajo la línea de pobreza.

Realmente #LaHerenciaDeMacri nos dejó un país completamente saqueado y endeudado con el FMI.



A Macri y a la derecha no las queremos gobernando más, ni en Argentina, ni en América Latina. pic.twitter.com/JcVZlh0X7E — Cris Pizzani (@libertadsonada) December 6, 2019

"40.8 percent of poverty in the country and 59.5 percent of our children are below the poverty line. The heritage Macri really leaves us is a country completely looted and indebted to the International Monetary Fund. We don't want the Right and Macri ruling anymore neither in Argentina nor in Latin America."

Over the last days, Fernandez mentioned some of the names of those who will be part of his team. Among them is Gines Gonzalez, who was the Health Minister between 2002 and 2007, Agustin Rossi, who will be in charge of the Defense Ministry, and Felipe Sola, who will be the Foreign Affairs Minister.

It is also known that Eduardo de Pedro will head the Interior Minister, Daniel Arroyo will lead the Social Development Minister, and Victoria Tolosa will be in charge of the "Plan Against Hunger."

Claudio Moroni will head the Labor Ministry, Marcela Losardo will be in charge of the Justice Ministry, Luis Baterra will lead the Agriculture Ministry, and Sabina Frederic will become the Security Minister.​​​​​​​