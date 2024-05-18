Fifteen Years Without Mario Benedetti

On May 17, 2009, death took us away from the Uruguayan journalist, novelist, and poet Mario Benedetti. One of the most outstanding writers of contemporary Latin American literature, was born in Paso de los Toros, Uruguay.

Benedetti became an emblematic figure not only for his prolific literary production, which includes poetry, narrative, essay and theater, but also for his political and social commitment. His work reflects a deep connection with his homeland and an acute observation of the human condition, which has given him a privileged place in the literature.

Benedetti is known for his commitment to social and political causes. Through his literature, he expressed the anguish, hopes and struggles of the Latin American peoples. His poetry, in particular, is a song of resistance and solidarity.

World Poetry Day



Please enjoy Mario Benedetti reciting his poem Muchacha



“Poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquility.” -W. Wordsworth

__#WorldPoetryDay #Poetry #Poet #Poem #MarioBenedetti #spanish pic.twitter.com/KAwtTLz43o — Lion Tribe Group (@liontribegroup) March 21, 2022

His books of poems like "Little Stones at My Window: Poems" and "Only in the Meantime & Office Poems" are examples of how Benedetti intertwines love and militancy, suggesting that full life involves both the struggle for justice and the cultivation of deep affective relationships between the people.

The novel "The Truce: The Diary of Martín Santomé", (trans. Benjamin Graham (Harper & Row, 1969); also trans. Harry Morales (Penguin, 2015)) is one of his best known works and a point of reference in his career. The story, narrated in the form of a personal diary, explores the monotonous life of an office worker in Montevideo and his brief but intense love affair with a co-worker. This work stands out for its critical look at routine and alienation in urban life, while offering a reflection on the search for meaning and the transience of happiness.

The poem is called "Don't Give Up" by Mario Benedetti, the first image is the original Spanish version and the second is the English translation. It is one of the most emblematic and inspiring works of this Latin American author pic.twitter.com/Js6p3FaeJ7 — anto ���� | dp (@antolvsbnza) July 20, 2020

In the 1970s, due to the military dictatorship in Uruguay, he was forced to leave his country. He lived in Argentina, Peru, Cuba and Spain, experiences that profoundly influenced his work. During these years, Benedetti continued to write about exile, nostalgia and resistance, always in touch with the Latin American feels.

Works such as "Springtime in a Broken Mirror" (trans. Nick Caistor (The New Press, 2018)) directly address the issue of exile and its effects on family and personal relations. This novel interweaves different perspectives to build a polyphonic narrative that captures the complexity of the diaspora and the struggle to maintain identity and hope in adverse circumstances.

Mario Benedetti’s legacy is immense. His ability to combine the intimate with the political, the everyday with the transcendental, has left an indelible mark in literature. His simple and accessible style, full of humanity and empathy, has resonated with readers of different generations and contexts.

Benedetti was not only a committed writer, but also a keen observer of human nature. His work offers a profound look at the human condition, the challenges of modern life and the need for solidarity and love in times of uncertainty.